Miniature horse found dead, arrow lodged into her chest in Sauk County

LONE ROCK, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sauk County acreage owner wants answers after his miniature horse was found dead on his property with a crossbow arrow lodged in her body.

Wood Weller owned 21-year-old miniature horse Penny who was found dead by his neighbor on Wednesday.

Weller lives part time in Illinois and part time in Lone Rock, Wis. which borders Richland and Sauk Counties. After his neighbor saw the dead horse, he called Weller who said he drove up to Wisconsin Thursday night and then went to see Penny’s body Friday morning. When he got close to the partially deceased body he noticed a long, blue, sharp arrow was lodged into her chest. The neighbor had not noticed the arrow initially.

”I saw this kind of diagonal blue line. Then as I looked closer, I realized it was a crossbow bolt,” Weller said. ”It just kind of stopped me in my tracks. I was distraught more for what it meant about some person’s bad decision and a darkness that somebody had, to do such a thing.”

He said the worst part was telling his grandchildren that Penny would not be there the next time they visited the ‘Weller Farm’.

”My heart is broken for my grandchildren that have no possible way to put this into context and of course we will not tell them that an arrow killed her,” he said.

Penny was a part of the family.

Weller called the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office who came out to investigate the death on Friday.

The law enforcement agency confirmed with NBC15 News that they are trying to track down Penny’s killer.

Weller said an officer told him they do not believe this was the result of a hunting accident.

“No. From what he saw, and the placement of the arrow, he did not conceive it as being an accident,” Weller said. ”If it had been an accident, the person would’ve called somebody right away, or called the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office to say, ‘Oh, my God!’’'

There is a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. They can call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch line at 608-356-4895.

