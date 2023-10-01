Up & down temperatures this week

Watching rain chances by Wednesday
Sunshine with temps in the 80s for the next 3 days.
Sunshine with temps in the 80s for the next 3 days.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • More summer warmth today
  • 80s last through Tuesday
  • Cooler with rain late week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - October is a month that we typically start to see some big chances in the weather, really feeling the change of the season. Our average high will drop fro 67 to 53 by the end of the month, with average low temperatures falling just above freezing. We do typically see a our first measurable snow in the month of October as well.

However, summer will continue to hang on this year at least through the first few days of the month.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Sunday will be almost an exact copy of Saturday: mainly sunshine with highs in the mid-80s for most (though a few locations did touch 90-degrees yesterday!). There will be a light breeze out of the south, making it feel comfortable in the shade.

Skies stay clear tonight, with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

More sunshine and warmth on Monday and Tuesday as well. Highs remain in the mid-80s, with winds becoming a bit stronger out of the south on Tuesday.

Looking Ahead...

Temps will still be warm on Wednesday, with highs expected in the upper 70s, but we’ll watch for rain chances. An approaching cold front from the west will likely bring scattered showers and maybe a few storms to the region, especially later in the day on Wednesday.

As that system drifts through, we could see chances for rain stick around through Thursday and Friday, though those chances will be lower. High temperatures will drop back to the 60s and maybe even 50s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Then we're looking at a fall chill
How Many Days Will We Have This Summer Warmth
Highs remain in the 80s through Tuesday.
Summer-like weekend on tap
Head north to see some of the brightest colors
Sunny and Warm Weekend Ahead
Big temperature changes for next week
Fall Warmup On The Way