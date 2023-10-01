Up & down temperatures this week

More summer warmth today

80s last through Tuesday

Cooler with rain late week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - October is a month that we typically start to see some big chances in the weather, really feeling the change of the season. Our average high will drop fro 67 to 53 by the end of the month, with average low temperatures falling just above freezing. We do typically see a our first measurable snow in the month of October as well.

However, summer will continue to hang on this year at least through the first few days of the month.

What’s Coming Up...

Sunday will be almost an exact copy of Saturday: mainly sunshine with highs in the mid-80s for most (though a few locations did touch 90-degrees yesterday!). There will be a light breeze out of the south, making it feel comfortable in the shade.

Skies stay clear tonight, with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

More sunshine and warmth on Monday and Tuesday as well. Highs remain in the mid-80s, with winds becoming a bit stronger out of the south on Tuesday.

Looking Ahead...

Temps will still be warm on Wednesday, with highs expected in the upper 70s, but we’ll watch for rain chances. An approaching cold front from the west will likely bring scattered showers and maybe a few storms to the region, especially later in the day on Wednesday.

As that system drifts through, we could see chances for rain stick around through Thursday and Friday, though those chances will be lower. High temperatures will drop back to the 60s and maybe even 50s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.