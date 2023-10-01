World Dairy Expo brings over 100 countries to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What better location to hold the 56th ‘World Dairy Expo’ than America’s Dairyland?

Dairy enthusiasts from across the nation are preparing ahead of the 56th World Dairy Expo, an event showcasing dairy cattle and technologies available to those in the dairy industry.

Marketing manager Lisa Behnke says the event began in Wisconsin 56 years ago and never left.

“That first week of October each year, the entire world looks to America’s Dairyland and its capitol, Madison,” Behnke said. “And this truly is the meeting place. It’s where we enjoy friendly competition among the dairy cattle, the finest dairy cattle in North America.”

Julie Duckett and her husband breed Holsteins in Wisconsin, their cattle previously winning the expo’s most prestigious title, ‘Supreme Champion.’

“Their characteristics, every one of them is different,” Duckett said about her cattle. “To be a great farmer and caretaker you have to learn each cow. And it’s something only certain people can do.”

The Ducketts partnered with Tim Abbott, the owner of a cattle breeding company based in Vermont. Nearly one thousand miles away, the Abbotts use science to ensure the best competitions show up to America’s DairyLand.

“We invest in the cattle and have a global business, we sell embryos and semen and cattle all over the world,” Abbott said. “And now with technology we can do in vitro fertilization on the cow and make babies and send them all over the world.”

Both farmers adding the love they have for their cows is the key to their success.

“The animals look like they do because we have the most respect for them and our passion and we treat them like family,” Duckett said. “Our cows live better than I would say 75% of the population. They have it made. A day doesn’t go by that they don’t get extra feed, they don’t get washed, they get extra bedding, it’s all hours.”

World Dairy Expo is happening at Alliant Energy CEnter through Friday, with tickets costing $15 on Monday and $25 Tuesday through Friday.

