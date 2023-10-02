Authorities identify body pulled from water in Menasha

Update to body pulled from water in Menasha
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITY OF MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The body that was recovered from the Menasha Channel near the Racine Street Bridge on Sunday has been identified as 36-year-old Carolyne Leonard of Wisconsin Dells, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation into her death is ongoing and more information will be provided when it becomes available. Authorities offered condolences to her friends and family.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office pulled her body from the water in the City of Menesha. They pulled the body from between the bridges of Racine Street and Tayco Street.

Police asked people to avoid this area Sunday as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Drinking water in Mineral Point
Mineral Point warns of high lead level in drinking water samples
The city reported last Thursday that the high lead levels have been found in drinking water...
Mineral Point warns of high lead level in drinking water samples
UW students top 50,000 for the first time with the highest enrollment in history.
UW students top 50,000 for the first time, highest enrollment in history
UW Madison has surpassed a personal record and now has the highest number of students enrolled...
UW students top 50,000 for the first time, highest enrollment in history
A driver was heading to work Saturday morning when he allegedly hit a deer and a utility pole,...
Grant Co: Driver hits deer, utility pole on his way to work