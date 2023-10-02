Authorities identify body pulled from water in Menasha

CITY OF MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The body that was recovered from the Menasha Channel near the Racine Street Bridge on Sunday has been identified as 36-year-old Carolyne Leonard of Wisconsin Dells, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation into her death is ongoing and more information will be provided when it becomes available. Authorities offered condolences to her friends and family.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office pulled her body from the water in the City of Menesha. They pulled the body from between the bridges of Racine Street and Tayco Street.

Police asked people to avoid this area Sunday as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.