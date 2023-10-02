Brewers Woodruff out of Wild Card series with shoulder injury

The All-Star pitcher missed much of the 2023 season with a shoulder strain
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE,(WMTV) - Brewers right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff will miss the Wild Card series with a shoulder, according to Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

“Frankly, his availability for the postseason is up in the air at this point,” Counsell said on Monday.

The two-time All Star has a right shoulder capsular injury. Counsell said Woodruff is looking for a second opinion.

The 30-year-old missed much of the season with a shoulder strain in his throwing arm. When healthy, he posted a 5-1 record with a 2.28 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 74 strikeouts in 67 innings.

Right-hander Corbin Burnes is set to start on the mound for the Brewers in the Wild Card game on Tuesday at 6:08 PM vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

