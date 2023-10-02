CurderBurger is BACK beginning today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The famous CurderBurger is back starting today at Culver’s through the end of October.

On April Fools’ Day in 2021, Culver’s social media team made a post sharing they’d be adding a fictional giant cheese curd on a bun to our menu. What started as a joke quickly became a clear real desire from guests. From there the CurderBurger was born.

Twenty percent of restaurants systemwide set single-day sales records when the burger launched for one day only in 2021. What exactly is it you may be wondering? The CurderBurger starts with a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a crown of golden-fried cheese – offering a warm, buttery crunch and gooey cheddar in every bite.

The cheese crown is made of a blend of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds, all surrounded by crispy seasoned breadcrumbs, making for a perfect cheesy topping to the classic ButterBurger guests know and love.

2022 stat highlights:

First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+ on 10/15/21)

Wisconsin sold more CurderBurgers than any other state on Oct. 12

Madison was the top-selling market not only in Wisconsin, but nationwide!

Several Madison-area restaurants sold CurderBurgers at a pace of one per minute on the day it debuted!

This year, the CurderBurger will be available beginning today through October 31st or while supplies last!

