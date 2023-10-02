Discover new activities this fall in the Dells

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From land to air to water to rail, the Wisconsin Dells offers a variety of activities like boat tours, hiking, and zip-lining for families to enjoy this fall.

Wisconsin Dells Communications Manager Leah Hauck Mills explains that even though the Dells is seen as a popular summer spot, it was named one of the nation’s “21 Best Places to See Fall Foliage” by Travel + Leisure Magazine.

“Most things you can do in the summer you can do easily in the fall, but you just have a really great backdrop as well,” Hauck Mills said.

For more information on activities and more resources to plan your trip, visit the Wisconsin Dells website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.