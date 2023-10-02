Discover new activities this fall in the Dells

From land to air to water to rail, the Wisconsin Dells offers a variety of activities like boat tours, hiking, and zip-lining for families to enjoy this fall.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Wisconsin Dells Communications Manager Leah Hauck Mills explains that even though the Dells is seen as a popular summer spot, it was named one of the nation’s “21 Best Places to See Fall Foliage” by Travel + Leisure Magazine.

“Most things you can do in the summer you can do easily in the fall, but you just have a really great backdrop as well,” Hauck Mills said.

For more information on activities and more resources to plan your trip, visit the Wisconsin Dells website.

