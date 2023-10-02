Driver hits Madison gas pump, causing a leak for the next customer

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pump at a gas station on Madison’s north side was primed to start leaking after a driver backed into it early Monday morning and then drove off, the Madison Fire Dept. stated.

Because of the collision, fuel started spilling onto the lot the next time someone tried to fill their tank. A delivery driver spotted the gasoline spilling onto the ground and activated the emergency stop prior to firefighters getting there, the MFD statement continued.

Around five gallons of gas ended up escaping before the leak was stopped, and firefighters covered the fuel with Oil Dry, a clay-based substance that absorbs spills, it reported.

The gasoline did not reach any drains or grassy areas, according to the statement. Safety tape was placed around the pump, which is at a station in the 1400 block of Northport Dr., until it can be repaired.

