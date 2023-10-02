Fire does six-digit damage to Watertown business, fire dept. says

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) – The Watertown Fire Department is crediting an employee of a business in the city with helping prevent a fire that caused more than $100,000 worth of damage on Saturday afternoon from spreading even further.

The worker had been using a fire extinguisher to tamp down the flames until firefighters could reach the business, which is in the 1200 block of American Way. When they arrived, shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters reported seeing smoke coming through the open garage door.

They grabbed a hose and quashed the rest of the flames before setting up fans to clear out the smoke. In all, firefighters were there for approximately two hours, according to the fire department’s statement.

One person was hurt in the incident, the report indicated, and had to be taken to the hospital.

Investigators determined hot embers from the company’s machinery sparked the blaze and they estimated it did approximately $125,000 in damage to the building, equipment, and other items.

In its statement, the fire department reminded everyone of the importance of knowing how to use a fire extinguisher. It added that firefighters are available to provide training.

