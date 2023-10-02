JPD: ‘Military grenade’ discovered in Janesville home, no threat found

(WIFR)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A possible explosive device was found at a Janesville home Sunday afternoon according to the Janesville Police Department.

JPD learned about the potential explosive around 3:30 p.m. at a home near the 1200 block of Badger Street after a cleaning company was cleaning the residence and spotted what looked like a military grenade in the basement.

The home was then evacuated for safety precautions. Janesville police inspected the home with assistance from the Dane County Bomb Squad. Authorities were able to locate the explosive device and discovered the grenade had no functioning fuse system.

After their search, law enforcement determined the home to be safe for the residents to return. JPD said the DCBS will properly dispose of the grenade.

If you encounter any suspicious explosive-related activities, JPD encourages people to immediately contact authorities.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

World Dairy Expo brings over 100 countries to Madison
World Dairy Expo brings over 100 countries to Madison
Banned Books Con takes place at public libraries across Dane County October 1 through 7.
‘Banned Books Con’ events taking place this week at Dane Co. libraries
Here is what we could expect from October
Warm Start To October
Gilda's Club Madison holds annual run/walk event to raise money for cancer support programming.
Gilda’s Club Madison raises $80k at annual run/walk