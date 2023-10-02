JPD: ‘Military grenade’ discovered in Janesville home, no threat found

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A possible explosive device was found at a Janesville home Sunday afternoon according to the Janesville Police Department.

JPD learned about the potential explosive around 3:30 p.m. at a home near the 1200 block of Badger Street after a cleaning company was cleaning the residence and spotted what looked like a military grenade in the basement.

The home was then evacuated for safety precautions. Janesville police inspected the home with assistance from the Dane County Bomb Squad. Authorities were able to locate the explosive device and discovered the grenade had no functioning fuse system.

After their search, law enforcement determined the home to be safe for the residents to return. JPD said the DCBS will properly dispose of the grenade.

If you encounter any suspicious explosive-related activities, JPD encourages people to immediately contact authorities.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.