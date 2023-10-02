Madison police investigating gunfire on city’s east side

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Several shell casings were found early Sunday morning after officers responded to reports of gunfire on the city’s east side, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

According to its statement, officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Cottage Grove Road and Stoughton Road area after several people reported hearing shots.

While they found the casings, no injuries were reported nor did MPD receive any complaints about property damage.

Its investigation is still ongoing.

