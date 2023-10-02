Midwesterners celebrate 54th Hemp Fest on State Street

Hemp Fest
Hemp Fest(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Cannabis activists flocked to downtown Madison for an annual celebration on State Street, Saturday afternoon.

The community celebrated the longest-running cannabis rights festival in the United States, The Great Midwest Hemp Fest.

The event that started in 1971 featured vendors, networking and educational workshops. Board director Skyler Hibicki says the event helps to educate voters ahead of the election season--answering questions that many people are afraid to ask.

“The message is advocate. educate yourselves, stay motivated,” Hibicki said. “There’s so much wonder to the plant. I think the more that people know about cannabis, the better.”

At 4:20pm the community marched to the capitol to hear from Senator Melissa Agard. Other speakers included Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association Founder Rob Pero and Kristin White Eagle from The Ho Chunk District 2 Legislation.

