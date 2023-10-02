Milwaukee Bucks add former Suns guard Cameron Payne to their backcourt

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne.

Payne, 29, played 48 games for the Suns last season and averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 20.2 minutes. The 6-foot-1 guard had been a free agent since getting waived by the San Antonio Spurs last month.

The Suns had sent Payne, a second-round pick and cash to the Spurs in exchange for a second-round pick in a move to clear cap space.

Payne had spent the last four seasons with the Suns and was a key reserve on the Phoenix team that lost to the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected him out of Murray State with the 14th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

He has career averages of 8.0 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 18.2 minutes while playing for Oklahoma City, Chicago, Cleveland and the Suns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a...
MLB playoffs guide: Openers Tuesday at Milwaukee, Minnesota, Tampa Bay
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) is congratulated after he scored against the Miami...
Brewers’ postseason to begin on Tuesday vs. DBack at 6 PM
Wisconsin's Julia Orzol celebrates vs. Michigan.
No. 1 Wisconsin beats Michigan in fourth-straight sweep
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a...
Taylor homers, Houser pitches NL Central champion Brewers past Cubs 4-0 in final playoff tune-up