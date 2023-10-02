Nationwide emergency alert test happening Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nationwide emergency alert system test is happening this week, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs reminds residents Monday.

The test, coordinated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission, will happen at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Officials will test the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA).

FEMA will send a test message to participating stations across the nation for the first test. This includes radio and TV broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers. The EAS test will allow the agency to make sure the message sends and displays correctly and determine if any improvements to the process are necessary.

The WEA test will be issued by wireless providers, officials explained. Cell towers will broadcast the test for 30 minutes and those with cell phones will receive the message if their phone is capable of receiving the message, is turned on and is near an active cell tower. The wireless providers must also opt into the test.

During the WEA test, recipients will receive a message with a unique tone and vibration that reads “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

This is the third national WEA test, the DMA noted.

