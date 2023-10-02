No. 1 Wisconsin beats Michigan in fourth-straight sweep

Wisconsin's Julia Orzol celebrates vs. Michigan.
Wisconsin's Julia Orzol celebrates vs. Michigan.(UWBadgers.com/ Nolan Kromke)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin swept Michigan at the Kohl Center on Sunday.

The sweep was the fourth-straight for the Badgers, and their eighth of the season. The Badgers won 25-13, 25-15, and 25-14, holding the Wolverines to 15 points or fewer on the day.

Senior Devyn Robinson had 14.5 points on 13 kills in the match. Grad student Temi Thomas-Ailara had 10 points on 10 kills.

The 2013 team that were National Runners-up were recognized after the second set.

No. 1 Wisconsin will travel to Iowa on Wednesday.

