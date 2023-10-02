No injuries reported in Verona duplex fire

Dane Co. dispatch says the call came in at 3:05 a.m. Monday morning.
Dane Co. dispatch says the call came in at 3:05 a.m. Monday morning.(Nick Auman)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Everyone is marked as safe in what Dane Co. authorities describe as a duplex fire in Verona.

Dane Co. dispatch says the call came in at 3:05 a.m. Monday morning. Our crews on scene say the entire 300 block of Llanos Street is blocked off as crews work to contain the fire.

We will update this breaking news as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

