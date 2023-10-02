No injuries reported in Verona duplex fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Everyone is marked as safe in what Dane Co. authorities describe as a duplex fire in Verona.

Dane Co. dispatch says the call came in at 3:05 a.m. Monday morning. Our crews on scene say the entire 300 block of Llanos Street is blocked off as crews work to contain the fire.

We will update this breaking news as soon as we learn more.

