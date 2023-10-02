One more day of 80s

Sunny & mid-80s Tuesday

Scattered rain on Wednesday

Highs drop to the 50s by Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Talk about a warm start to October! Some locations reached 90° on Sunday and got within a few degrees of it this afternoon. All of this summer warmth is due to an upper-level weather pattern that’s bringing most of the Midwest some late-season heat.

The 80s last for just one more day before we fall back to the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Then temperatures fall even farther later in the week: we’ll see highs only in the 50s.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies remain clear tonight, with low temperatures falling to the low 60s and upper 50s.

We’ll warm quickly on Tuesday morning with temperatures reaching the 70s by 10 AM. Highs will be similar to today, in the mid-80s for most locations. Our forecast for Madison is 84° which is just a degree shy of our October 3 record that was set in 2005.

Clouds will begin to move in late in the day on Tuesday, which will keep overnight temperatures incredibly mild into Wednesday. Most spots will wake up to temps in the upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday morning. Scattered showers will be possible through the day on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Looking Ahead...

Temperatures will still be mild in the low 70s on Thursday, then the big drop Thursday night. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s by Friday morning, with highs staying in the 50s during the afternoon. A good dose of weather whiplash for sure!

Highs look to remain in the 50s on Saturday before returning to the low 60s on Sunday. Aside from a slight chance for a few showers on Friday, we look to stay mostly dry past Wednesday.

