Pedestrian dies after being struck on the Beltline

Original report from the day after a person was struck on the Beltline and died.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – One man has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Beltline late Friday night, the Madison Police Dept. confirmed in an update Monday.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the eastbound lanes near the Whitney Way interchange, the MPD report stated. They took life-saving measures, but the 58-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The individual had been seen walking along the highway prior before being hit, the Madison Police Department noted.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperative with investigators, the report added. Investigators added that she showed no signs of impairment.

MPD shut down eastbound lanes of the Beltline for approximately two-and-a-half hours as they investigated.

