Tomah Police issue statewide alert for missing veteran

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing veteran from Tomah last seen on Friday, who is believed to have taken a car from his parent’s home in Portage.

The Tomah Police Department sent out the Green Alert for Shane Helmbrecht, who is court-ordered to live in the group home after he was found not competent to stand trial for first-degree intentional homicide in Eau Claire County.

The staff at the group home told police the 51-year-old had “not been acting like his usual self” lately and that he was last seen at the home Friday.

Officers were also told Helmbrecht’s parent’s car was missing from their home in Portage, and believe Helmbrecht is the one that took it. Police described the car as a green 2003 four-door Toyota Avalon, with Wisconsin license plate number 487-FNN.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Officials urged anyone who sees Helmbrecht to use caution, noting his mental state, his assaultive history and a history of not liking law enforcement.

