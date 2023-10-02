“A true team effort” led to finding missing toddler, Dane Co. sheriff says

Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Monday that the Town of Blooming Grove community rallied...
Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Monday that the Town of Blooming Grove community rallied together on Saturday, Sept. 30, to find a missing toddler.(Gray/CBS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
McFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) – A community really came together Saturday night and helped track down a missing toddler within hours of her wandering away from her home in the Town of Blooming Grove.

That’s how Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett described the search effort for the missing two-year-old girl, calling it “a true team effort.”

Many people who lived in the Town of Blooming Grove area along with members of at least eight public safety agencies teamed up to find her, the Sheriff’s Office noted Monday.

“The outpouring of people and agencies who reached out to help find Piper was amazing,” Barrett said. “It made me proud to be part of such a caring and compassionate community.”

The end of the search showcased the intra-agency effort. It was a Madison Police Dept. K-9 officer who tracked the little girl to a quarry near her home. Then, the McFarland Police Dept. put up a drone, which found where she was, before a Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputy went into the quarry to go get her.

After the deputy brought her to safety, the toddler was reunited with her family. The Sheriff’s Office noted that she did have some minor injuries.

Her family had reported her missing a little less than three hours earlier. Investigators had said from the start that there was nothing suspicious about her disappearance and that she had likely just walked off.

