UW Madison students set the tone for Homecoming week

UW Madison Homecoming
UW Madison Homecoming(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -UW Madison student organizations started off their Sunday afternoon outside Memorial Union with some friendly competition.

Students decorated the windows with Bucky the Badger, bright colors and symbols to represent their organizations. Around thirty student groups participated in the activity.

Vice President of the Homecoming Committee Mariana Ray-Hernández mentions the creativity gets the community excited for homecoming.

“UW Madison’s not a small school by any means, but likely through the events that we do and what we do with homecoming--it provides the opportunity to pass it on,” Ray-Hernández said. “And get other people more energetic into it and ease them into it and have them find whatever works for them.”

After the parade on Friday, the Alumni Association is set to host an afterparty at the Memorial Union, giving the community a chance to see those fun designs up close.

