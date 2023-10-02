VP Kamala Harris cancels Madison visit to go to Feinstein funeral

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Vice President Kamala Harris canceled her trip to the UW-Madison campus this week. According to her office, the vice president is headed to her home state for former Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s funeral.

Harris was slated to visit the Madison campus on Wednesday as part of her month-long “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour,” which saw her going to around a dozen universities.

Prior to ascending to the Vice President’s Office, Harris served alongside Feinstein for four years as a California senator.

Harris’ office indicated the vice president still planned to visit Wisconsin at some point, but it did not give any indication when that would be.

Feinstein died in her home in Washington, D.C., on Thursday after more than 30 years in the Senate. She will lie in state at the San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday before her funeral the following day.

