A Warm Start to the Week

Highs are expected to be well into the 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
  • Plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow
  • Rain chances Wednesday
  • Turning much cooler by the end of the week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunny and warm conditions are in the forecast over the next couple days. We have high pressure drifting off to the east of here. That ridge is going to keep us in sunshine but with southerly winds temperatures will be on the rise. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach the middle 80s.

Sunny and warm conditions are expected for the next couple of days.
What’s Coming Up...

There is a wave of low pressure and a cold front off to the west of here. It is currently situated over the northern plains. That area of low pressure and cold front will edge toward us in the days to come. As it gets closer, we will see increasing chances of rain on Wednesday.

Any rain we receive though is going to be on the spotty side and should be fairly brief. That rain will head out and we look forward to dryer conditions again as we had through Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Looking Ahead...

Behind the cold front temperatures will be significantly cooler though. Highs by Friday and Saturday are only expected in the lower to middle 50s.

