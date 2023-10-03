Badgers men’s basketball 2023-24 season game times released

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The game times and where to watch Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball during the 2023-24 season was revealed on Tuesday.

After the Red White Scrimmage at 4 p.m. on Oct. 15, the Badgers will host an exhibition game against UW-Stevens Point at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The official season opener will take place on Nov. 6, at the Kohl Center, against Arkansas State.

Conference play tips off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5, at Michigan State.

There are five games that will be on Peacock: Nov. 10 against Tennessee, Dec. 5 against Michigan State, Feb. 13 against Ohio State, Feb. 20 against Maryland, and Feb. 27 against Indiana.

For the full schedule, click here.

