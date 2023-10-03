Badgers offense looks to replace Mellusi

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) outruns Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) for a...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) outruns Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday will mark 15 days since we last saw Luke Fickell’s Badgers in action. A Friday night game, followed by the bye week served as a break before getting into the heart of Big Ten play, and moving forward, it will be without Chez Mellusi, who broke his fibula in the win at Purdue.

Badgers' ground game overwhelms Boilermakers in 38-17 victory

Forty-seven percent of Wisconsin’s total yards this year have come on the ground and Mellusi made up about 38% of the run game.

Head coach Luke Fickell wants his team to keep as much of their identity as possible. But, with Mellusi gone, his carries will be dispersed.

Fickell says Braelon Allen’s carries probably will not skyrocket. Instead, the offense will turn to sophomore Cade Yacamelli and redshirt sophomore Jackson Acker to pick up the carries.

Fickell said Acker got a bunch of reps in fall camps and the Verona grad moved behind Allen on the Wisconsin depth charts.

“Both of those guys’ roles are going to be increased,” Fickell said. “I don’t think it changes who we are or what we do, and I even told Braelon the same thing-- it doesn’t change. I think it puts a little more on Braelon’s plate, not just carrying the football, but the leader that Chez was, the energy that Chez was, the heart that Chez was. That’s something that’s going to be missed. And I think it’s a great opportunity for Braelon in some ways to step out of his comfort zone and kind of take a little bit of that role that sometimes you get used to allowing Chez to be that guy in that room in particular.”

Wisconsin will play Rutgers on Saturday, October 7 at 11:00 AM for Homecoming.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

No. 1 Wisconsin beat Lindenwood 6-0 on Thursday.
No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey thumps Lindenwood in season opener
Wisconsin place kicker Nathanial Vakos (90) against Buffalo during an NCAA football game on...
Badger K Vakos named Big Team Special Teamer of the Week
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) celebrates a touchdown with running back Braelon...
Kickoff time of Wisconsin’s Homecoming game announced
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell checks the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA...
AP Top 25: Wisconsin remains unranked; Colorado falls out of rankings and Ohio State jums to No. 4