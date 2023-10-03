Colts will activate Jonathan Taylor and he could play Sunday against Tennessee

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will activate All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor this week and he could play Sunday against Tennessee.

Coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday he expects Taylor to practice starting Wednesday and the team will then evaluate whether he’s ready to start playing in games.

The former Wisconsin Badgers and New Jersey prep star missed all of the Colts offseason workouts following offseason ankle surgery and spent all of training camp and the first four weeks of the regular season on the PUP list.

Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champ who rushed for nearly 3,000 combined yards in his first two seasons, has been mired in an ugly contact dispute with the team. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and was hoping to cash in with an extension before this season.

Steichen said he has been speaking with Taylor regularly and that his top rusher is eager to get back to work.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Sarah Franklin, Carter Booth, and Julia Orzol celebrate vs. Tennessee.
Sheffield unimpressed with no. 1 Badgers’ performance at OSU; Booth named DPOW
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) celebrates a touchdown with running back Braelon...
Kickoff time for Iowa set
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) outruns Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) for a...
Badgers offense looks to replace Mellusi
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first...
Giannis to sign extension next year