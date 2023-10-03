Driver admits to going ‘way too fast and being stupid,’ Grant Co. Sheriff says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man allegedly admitted to authorities he was going “way too fast and being stupid” after he was hurt in a rollover crash, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports Monday.

A deputy determined the Platteville man, 41, was driving around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on westbound Highway 81 and passing County D, in Platteville Township.

The sheriff’s office explained that tire marks on the road lead them to believe the man’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and onto the shoulder, crossed the center line and then went back into the westbound lane. The vehicle then headed into a ditch, where it rolled over and flipped, coming to a rest on its roof.

The sheriff’s office reported that the man was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. As deputies were talking to the driver, he allegedly also confessed that he drank multiple beers not long before the crash.

Officials arrested the man and he faces his first operating while intoxicated offense. EMS took him to a local hospital for his injuries.

