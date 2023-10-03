Fight involving Janesville teens trying to get into UW parties leaves man badly hurt

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A teenager from Janesville headed to the UW Campus on Saturday night hoping to get into a frat party, but ended up in jail following a fight that left a man slipping in and out of consciousness, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to its statement, the teens headed north looking to get into the parties. At one of the houses, though, they were not allowed to go inside and the confrontation escalated, MPD investigators determined.

When officers arrived shortly after midnight at the scene, near the Langdon St. and Carroll St. intersection, they found the 19-year-old victim badly hurt and fighting to stay conscious, the police department reported. Witnesses told them there were multiple people involved in the fight and the main suspect had already left.

Officers were not able to determine the identity of or locate that person. The 17-year-old who was arrested was booked for battery and disorderly conduct.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Traffic Crash
Driver admits to going ‘way too fast and being stupid,’ Grant Co. Sheriff says
A barn and farm equipment were destroyed during a fire outside Ixonia on, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.
Flames consume barn near Ixonia, dramatic video shows
51-year-old Shane Helmbrecht has been found safe by the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department near...
Tomah Police cancel statewide alert for missing veteran
When officers arrived at the 5900 block of Milwaukee St., they found multiple shell casings.
Gunfire heard, shell casings found in Madison