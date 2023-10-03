Fight involving Janesville teens trying to get into UW parties leaves man badly hurt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A teenager from Janesville headed to the UW Campus on Saturday night hoping to get into a frat party, but ended up in jail following a fight that left a man slipping in and out of consciousness, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to its statement, the teens headed north looking to get into the parties. At one of the houses, though, they were not allowed to go inside and the confrontation escalated, MPD investigators determined.

When officers arrived shortly after midnight at the scene, near the Langdon St. and Carroll St. intersection, they found the 19-year-old victim badly hurt and fighting to stay conscious, the police department reported. Witnesses told them there were multiple people involved in the fight and the main suspect had already left.

Officers were not able to determine the identity of or locate that person. The 17-year-old who was arrested was booked for battery and disorderly conduct.

