Flames consume barn near Ixonia, dramatic video shows

A barn and farm equipment were destroyed during a fire outside Ixonia on, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (Courtesy: Faithful Farms)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IXONIA, Wis. (WMTV) – The night sky turned orange around a barn north of Ixonia on Sunday night as flames consumed the structure and firefighters battled to keep them contained, video from the scene showed.

Thirty-five gallons of water showered down on the blaze as crews worked to put it out, the Ixonia Fire Department stated the next day in a post on Facebook.

They managed to save the home, which is east of Watertown, and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses, a neighbor wrote in a post that showed scenes from the fire.

“I honestly don’t know how their house or ours is still standing with the amount of burning ash that rained down on us. Praise God,” the owner of Faithful Farms said, adding simply, “Unbelievable.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, nor were any animals hurt, the fire department noted.

The barn is considered a total loss and the fire also destroyed the farm equipment inside the structure. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the massive blaze.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

A barn and farm equipment were destroyed during a fire outside Ixonia on, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023....
New video of farm fire, no injuries reported
51-year-old Shane Helmbrecht has been found safe by the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department near...
Tomah Police cancel statewide alert for missing veteran
When officers arrived at the 5900 block of Milwaukee St., they found multiple shell casings.
Gunfire heard, shell casings found in Madison
Rat (generic image)
Green Bay deals with a rising rat problem