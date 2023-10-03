Flames consume barn near Ixonia, dramatic video shows

IXONIA, Wis. (WMTV) – The night sky turned orange around a barn north of Ixonia on Sunday night as flames consumed the structure and firefighters battled to keep them contained, video from the scene showed.

Thirty-five gallons of water showered down on the blaze as crews worked to put it out, the Ixonia Fire Department stated the next day in a post on Facebook.

They managed to save the home, which is east of Watertown, and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses, a neighbor wrote in a post that showed scenes from the fire.

“I honestly don’t know how their house or ours is still standing with the amount of burning ash that rained down on us. Praise God,” the owner of Faithful Farms said, adding simply, “Unbelievable.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, nor were any animals hurt, the fire department noted.

The barn is considered a total loss and the fire also destroyed the farm equipment inside the structure. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the massive blaze.

