Giannis to sign extension next year

MILWUAKEE (WMTV) - Over the weekend, the Bucks new guard Damian Lillard was welcomed to Milwaukee and Monday was media day.

The players sat down with the media, posed for pictures, goofed off a bit, and answered questions about the upcoming season.

There was a lot of talk this offseason when Giannis Antetokounmpo said he would not sign an extension with a team if he felt they were not matching his commitment to winning rings. So, the rumor mill started spinning, with some thinking the Greek Freak would move to a larger market.

Regarding Antetokounmpo’s new contract, it is now a matter of “when,” not “if,” with some flowery language.

“Money is not important,” Antetokounmpo said. “A lot of ******* money is important. So I’m gonna sign it next year. At the end of the day, it didn’t make sense. It doesn’t make sense to sign right now, I got to always look at what’s best for me and my family, for my situation. But, at the end of the day, I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career, as long as we are winning.”

The Bucks preseason begins on Sunday at noon against the Bulls at Fiserv Forum.

