Green Bay deals with a rising rat problem

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rats are on the rise in the city of Green Bay. Tuesday, the City of Green Bay Common Council could take action.

The city received 129 rat complaints so far this year, with three months remaining. That’s about 50 more than last year.

Housing and Zoning Enforcement Supervisor Bill Paape spoke during the Protection and Policy Committee meeting Sept. 25.

“Residents are doing an excellent job of reporting the concerns now so we can investigate the sources of the problem quickly and take steps to address it,” Paape said. “We continue to educate on food, water and shelter. Those resources. That is our biggest emphasis and the biggest issue we’re seeing.”

Action 2 News first reported complaints surged back in 2017 and again in 2018 to 208 and 277 respectively. The spike caused the City of Green Bay and Brown County to spend $10,000 total tackling the issue.

Every rat trap purchased back then is being used, so the council needs to decide how to move forward.

Total rat-related complaints in the last decade is 1,016. That means there’s an average of 101 per year. You can see data from the common council’s Protection and Policy Committee meeting agenda below:

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 (AS OF 9/17) 51 29 49 208 277 78 69 48 78 129

According to a map of complaints in the greater Green Bay area, neighborhoods near Lambeau Field are noticing more rats. Another hotspot is farther north, near Fisk Park.

Paape said some of the largest contributing factors are feeding wildlife and garbage storage issues.

“If residents are seeing those issues, if they’re seeing people feeding birds and squirrels where the food is directly on the ground, that is something we’d like to know and we’d like to talk to the residents about.”

The city council meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 to further discuss the rat population.

The agenda reads:

To receive and place on file the staff report requested by Alderman Wery for an update, with possible action, on rat complaints and inspection actions taken by the city. Previously purchased rat traps have been fully depleted. Should resources go towards purchasing more to help combat this community wide issue?

If you want to make your voice heard, you can join the meeting in-person or through Zoom videoconferencing.

