Gunfire heard, shell casings found in Madison

By Lauren Taillon
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident on Madison’s East Side after multiple people reported the sound of gunfire Tuesday morning.

The reports of gunfire were reported shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived at the 5900 block of Milwaukee St., they found multiple shell casings.

No injuries have been reported so far.

