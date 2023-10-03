Halloween makeover: Woman creates skeleton versions of the hottest couple in entertainment

America’s latest celebrity romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is getting a Halloween twist. (Source: CNN, WISH, TSA, NASA, KSTU)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s latest celebrity romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is getting a Halloween twist.

Michal Owens created a larger-than-life skeleton dubbed “Skaylor Swift” to pay homage to the upcoming release of the re-recorded 1989 album.

The blonde hair is three wigs sewn together to help create the singer’s trademark bangs and the dress is blue to go along with the 1989 album.

Originally the pop icon was going to be a solo act until legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught her eye and Owens knew the blank space had to be filled.

“When she attended the Chiefs game, I just thought it would be fun to make one of them Travis Kelce,” Owens said.

She made a companion skeleton modeled after Swift’s rumored boyfriend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
Judge in Trump’s fraud trial issues limited gag order after former president makes disparaging post about court clerk
Fight involving Janesville teens trying to get into UW parties leaves man badly hurt
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
LIVE: Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event...
US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is carjacked by 3 armed attackers about a mile from the Capitol
FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history