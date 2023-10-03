Judge blocks Wisconsin school district policy allowing students to choose their pronouns

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday blocked a southeastern Wisconsin school district’s policy of allowing students to change their names and gender pronouns without parental consent.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell ruled that the Kettle Moraine School District’s policy violates the right of parents to make medical decisions for their children.

The decision stems from a lawsuit parents filed in 2021 alleging that district officials improperly used a male name and male pronouns to address their 12-year-old daughter without their consent and over their objections. The girl was questioning her gender identity at the time but eventually decided that she didn’t want to transition, according to court documents.

Two conservative activist law firms, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Alliance Defending Freedom, filed the lawsuit on the parents’ behalf.

The school district’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message.

