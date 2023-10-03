Kickoff time for Iowa set

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) celebrates a touchdown with running back Braelon...
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) celebrates a touchdown with running back Braelon Allen (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kickoff for Iowa vs. Wisconsin is set for 3:00 on Saturday, October 14.

All-time, the Badgers lead the battle for the Heartland Trophy, with a 49-45 record.

The trophy is currently in Iowa City, where the Badgers lost 24-10 last season.

Iowa is 4-1 on the year, and will be without starting quarterback Cade McNamara, who was injured in Saturday’s 26-16 win over Michigan State. Sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill, who transferred from Wisconsin, is expected to start for the Hawkeyes.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) outruns Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) for a...
Badgers offense looks to replace Mellusi
No. 1 Wisconsin beat Lindenwood 6-0 on Thursday.
No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey thumps Lindenwood in season opener
Wisconsin place kicker Nathanial Vakos (90) against Buffalo during an NCAA football game on...
Badger K Vakos named Big Team Special Teamer of the Week
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) celebrates a touchdown with running back Braelon...
Kickoff time of Wisconsin’s Homecoming game announced