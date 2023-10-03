Kickoff time for Iowa set

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kickoff for Iowa vs. Wisconsin is set for 3:00 on Saturday, October 14.

All-time, the Badgers lead the battle for the Heartland Trophy, with a 49-45 record.

The trophy is currently in Iowa City, where the Badgers lost 24-10 last season.

Iowa is 4-1 on the year, and will be without starting quarterback Cade McNamara, who was injured in Saturday’s 26-16 win over Michigan State. Sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill, who transferred from Wisconsin, is expected to start for the Hawkeyes.

