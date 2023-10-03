Madison mayor announces $400 million operating budget proposal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her budget proposal of $404,776,800 to fund the city’s operational costs in 2024.

The operating budget is what it costs for the city to run their agencies like public health, police, libraries and much more.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway said her proposal plans on spending $22.4 million more than the city spent in 2023.

She expressed dismay with part of her plan that she said is a result of the Republican controlled Wisconsin legislature providing “insufficient” state aid to the City of Madison.

She said the legislature put laws in place that keep Madison from receiving its fair share in state funding, causing the city to look for the extra $22 million elsewhere.

“All of this forces a disproportionate and unfair over reliance on local property taxes. Why? Because the state legislature continues to shortchange Madison. If annual state aid had simply kept pace with inflation from 2000 levels, Madison’s share would be $9 million higher than it is today,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “The state legislature restricts the use of property taxes to make it virtually impossible for city revenues to keep pace with the cost to provide services.”

Her proposal also calls for a 1% reduction across all city agency budgets to try and save $3 million.

