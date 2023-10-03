Madison mayor announces $400 million operating budget proposal

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her budget proposal of $404,776,800 to fund the city’s operational costs in 2024.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her budget proposal of $404,776,800 to fund the city’s operational costs in 2024.

The operating budget is what it costs for the city to run their agencies like public health, police, libraries and much more.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway said her proposal plans on spending $22.4 million more than the city spent in 2023.

She expressed dismay with part of her plan that she said is a result of the Republican controlled Wisconsin legislature providing “insufficient” state aid to the City of Madison.

She said the legislature put laws in place that keep Madison from receiving its fair share in state funding, causing the city to look for the extra $22 million elsewhere.

“All of this forces a disproportionate and unfair over reliance on local property taxes. Why? Because the state legislature continues to shortchange Madison. If annual state aid had simply kept pace with inflation from 2000 levels, Madison’s share would be $9 million higher than it is today,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “The state legislature restricts the use of property taxes to make it virtually impossible for city revenues to keep pace with the cost to provide services.”

Her proposal also calls for a 1% reduction across all city agency budgets to try and save $3 million.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her budget proposal of $404,776,800 to fund the...
Madison mayor announces $400 million operating budget proposal
Wisconsin Democrat Katrina Shankland announces bid to unseat US Rep. Derrick Van Orden
gavel generic
Judge blocks Wisconsin school district policy allowing students to choose their pronouns
Democratic Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Joseph Czarnezki speaks to reporters after members...
Wisconsin Senate Republicans vote to reject commissioner who backed disputed top elections official