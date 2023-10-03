Madison referee program fueling youth sports officials

New referees
New referees(WVIR)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kids Need Opportunities at Warner (KNOW) provides a variety of services for youth and young adults and the Teen Referee Program is geared towards those between the ages of 14 and 21.

This program at Warner Park Community Recreation Center includes events such as Teen Night, Family Fun Night, an Angler program, a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament Series and open gym, which provide meaningful opportunities for youth to feel connected and engaged with the community.

Zach Watson, the Warner Park Facility Manager and referee program creator, joins The Morning Show Tuesday to share more about the growing number of referees the program trains and employs.

Located on the northeast side of Madison, the WPCRC is a multi-purpose, public facility for community activities including recreational, educational and cultural programs and events.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the United States lost approximately 50,000 high school officials between the 2018-19 school year and February 2022.

