New program presents one-night only, Cuban inspired concert at Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For just one night, you can hear “Greg Zelek y Amigos” play a Cuban-inspired concert at the Overture Center this Friday.

Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Principal Organist Greg Zelek says he wants to demonstrate the versatility of the organ while bringing in music from his childhood in Miami.

“I’ve now been [in Madison] six years and we play these concerts and we have these large audiences that come and I thought well, how do we bring a new audience to this venue,” Zelek said. “And what better way to bring back the music of my childhood, which is primarily why I’m playing music today.”

The concert will include a flute, guitar, bass, percussion, and of course, the organ. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://madisonsymphony.org/event/2023-greg-zelek-y-amigos/.

