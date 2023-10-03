A Record High is Possible Today

Plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow

Rain chances Wednesday

Turning much cooler by the end of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have another warm day coming up. High-pressure continues to drift off to the east of here and in its wake, southerly winds and sunshine will boost the temperatures back into the middle 80s for highs this afternoon. The forecast high in Madison is 86. The current record high temperature for today is 85.

There is a wave of low pressure and cold front, approaching from the west. It is currently situated over western Minnesota. This will bring an increase in clouds as we head through tonight and into tomorrow. We have the opportunity at some rain coming up for tomorrow as well. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the day Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

By Thursday the cold front is exiting to the east of here and sunshine makes a return appearance a pleasant day on Thursday as well with high temperatures expected in the lower 70s. A second cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday bringing another chance of showers and much cooler air with it. This cold front will race out of Canada and push across the north central part of the country shifting winds and allowing cold Canadian air to plunge southward.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. At this point most of the weekend is looking dry with only a small chance of some rain early in the day Saturday.

