Search for new MMSD superintendent begins with community input

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a new superintendent has officially begun for the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), but the district is looking for more participation from the community.

The district held its first community input session Monday, an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts on the search. Only a few parents attended the first gathering, most of the room consisting of MMSD staff.

Interim superintendent Lisa Kvistad previously indicated she wanted someone collaborative and open to take on the role.

Search firm ‘Alma Advisory Group’ is assisting the district in their search. CEO Monica Santana Rosen says the firm can’t move forward before knowing what the community is looking for in their new leader.

“When boards take on a superintendent search like this, it’s really important that they get to hear first and foremost from the people who have the most at stake in this decision,” she said. “We really want to have the opportunity to speak with communities that can sometimes be missed and create spaces that are really conducive to their full participation.”

Former chief of operations for the district Mike Hertting says he came out of retirement to help in the search.

“It’s not my decision but I’m looking for someone who really cherishes Madison and want to really come and be apart of the Madison community because this is a great place to live and work,” he said. “We’re looking for someone that can really be a great communicator and a great advocate for our schools and our children.”

Hertting is also encouraging more people to participate in the search process.

“We want community members, we want our parents, we want our partners, we want anybody that would like to come and talk to us about what they believe should be the qualities for our next superintendent.”

The district is hoping more families show up to the next two community input sessions. The next one will be Tuesday at La Follette High School at 6 p.m. with a third meeting Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

The district adds community members can fill out an online input survey through October 6.

