Sheffield unimpressed with no. 1 Badgers’ performance at OSU; Booth named DPOW

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball stays no. 1 in the AVCA poll this week.

The 13-0 Badgers are one of six big ten teams in this week’s top 25. Wisconsin is joined by 13-0 Nebraska at no. 2, Penn State is no. 14, Minnesota is no. 16, Purdue is no. 19, and Ohio State is no. 24.

No. 1 Wisconsin beats Michigan in fourth-straight sweep

Sophomore middle Carter Booth was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. She had eight blocks on the road at then-no. 22 Ohio State on Wednesday and another five against Michigan on Sunday. She tallied 14.5 points over those two matches.

But even though Wisconsin is on a 22-match win streak, and have swept all four of their conference opponents, head coach Kelly Sheffield was critical of his Badgers’ performance against the Buckeyes.

“I wasn’t particularly pleased with how we played against Ohio State,” Sheffield said on Monday. “I thought it wasn’t how we wanted to play with effort. I thought we gave a lot better effort yesterday against Michigan. I thought our effort was great, we were scrambling, we were covering our attackers, getting a lot of swings off of scramble plays and in transition, and balls that were being blocked, fighting to keep the ball off the ground.”

The Badgers will play at Iowa on Wednesday and then at Illinois on Saturday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) celebrates a touchdown with running back Braelon...
Kickoff time for Iowa set
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) outruns Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) for a...
Badgers offense looks to replace Mellusi
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first...
Giannis to sign extension next year
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of a...
Brewers Woodruff out of Wild Card series with shoulder injury