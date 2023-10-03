Sheffield unimpressed with no. 1 Badgers’ performance at OSU; Booth named DPOW

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin volleyball stays no. 1 in the AVCA poll this week.

The 13-0 Badgers are one of six big ten teams in this week’s top 25. Wisconsin is joined by 13-0 Nebraska at no. 2, Penn State is no. 14, Minnesota is no. 16, Purdue is no. 19, and Ohio State is no. 24.

Sophomore middle Carter Booth was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. She had eight blocks on the road at then-no. 22 Ohio State on Wednesday and another five against Michigan on Sunday. She tallied 14.5 points over those two matches.

But even though Wisconsin is on a 22-match win streak, and have swept all four of their conference opponents, head coach Kelly Sheffield was critical of his Badgers’ performance against the Buckeyes.

“I wasn’t particularly pleased with how we played against Ohio State,” Sheffield said on Monday. “I thought it wasn’t how we wanted to play with effort. I thought we gave a lot better effort yesterday against Michigan. I thought our effort was great, we were scrambling, we were covering our attackers, getting a lot of swings off of scramble plays and in transition, and balls that were being blocked, fighting to keep the ball off the ground.”

The Badgers will play at Iowa on Wednesday and then at Illinois on Saturday.

