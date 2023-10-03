Showers possible Wednesday

Isolated rain Wednesday

Milder tomorrow & Thursday

Down to 50s by Friday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was our final day of the 80s in our 7-day forecast, and possibly our last 80s of the year! If you’ve been enjoying the summer weather, hopefully, you soaked it up as much as possible.

We won’t see a drastic drop in temperatures tomorrow, highs will remain in the 70s through Thursday. Then the big changes come on Friday.

What’s Coming Up...

An approaching cold front will cause cloudcover to begin to increase through the overnight hours, which will also help our temperatures stay incredibly mild. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday morning. Keep in mind that our average high temperature is in the mid-60s this time of year.

As the front grows closer, isolated showers will spark up ahead of it. The best chance for rain will be during the mid to late morning, so it’s not a bad idea to grab a rain jacket as you head out the door tomorrow but not everyone will need it. The afternoon should be dry and partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Looking Ahead...

Skies will be clearer on Thursday with highs remaining mild in the low 70s. Thursday is probably the best weather day of the rest of the week...that is, unless you like cooler temperatures! Those will arrive behind the cold front on Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s, with highs in the afternoon only reaching the mid-50s. Scattered showers look possible, mainly after lunchtime.

The weekend looks to stay cool, with highs remaining in the 50s. Low temperatures Sunday morning will likely be in the mid to upper 30s, which will be cool enough to produce frost in some areas. If you’re wanting to hang on to your outdoor garden a bit longer, you’ll want to keep an eye on your local low-temperature forecast.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.