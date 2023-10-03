State lawmakers introduce bill to make monarch the state butterfly

There is a new push to make the monarch the state butterfly.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There is a new push to make the monarch the state butterfly.

State Senator Rachel Cabral-Guevara, Representative Paul Tittl and butterfly advocates held a news conference on Tuesday about the state butterfly.

“The monarch butterfly has been at risk the last few decades,” Cabral-Guevara said. “Thanks to the work of conservationists and local advocates alike, awareness around this issue has rebounded.”

This conference came after Cabral-Guevara introduced Senate Bill 443, which would make the monarch the Wisconsin state butterfly.

Monarch butterflies migrate around Wisconsin and have doubled their total area since 2014. The population has not rebounded since tracking began in 1993.

“Wisconsin has a long tradition of conservation and enjoying the outdoors,” Cabral-Guevara said. “This proposal will not only build on that tradition but help emphasize the need to preserve this beautiful species.”

The goal of making the monarch Wisconsin’s state butterfly would be to raise awareness and emphasize the need to preserve the species.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Fight involving Janesville teens trying to get into UW parties leaves man badly hurt
Traffic Crash
Driver admits to going ‘way too fast and being stupid,’ Grant Co. Sheriff says
A barn and farm equipment were destroyed during a fire outside Ixonia on, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.
Flames consume barn near Ixonia, dramatic video shows
When officers arrived at the 5900 block of Milwaukee St., they found multiple shell casings.
Gunfire heard, shell casings found in Madison