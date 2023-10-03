State lawmakers introduce bill to make monarch the state butterfly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There is a new push to make the monarch the state butterfly.

State Senator Rachel Cabral-Guevara, Representative Paul Tittl and butterfly advocates held a news conference on Tuesday about the state butterfly.

“The monarch butterfly has been at risk the last few decades,” Cabral-Guevara said. “Thanks to the work of conservationists and local advocates alike, awareness around this issue has rebounded.”

This conference came after Cabral-Guevara introduced Senate Bill 443, which would make the monarch the Wisconsin state butterfly.

Monarch butterflies migrate around Wisconsin and have doubled their total area since 2014. The population has not rebounded since tracking began in 1993.

“Wisconsin has a long tradition of conservation and enjoying the outdoors,” Cabral-Guevara said. “This proposal will not only build on that tradition but help emphasize the need to preserve this beautiful species.”

The goal of making the monarch Wisconsin’s state butterfly would be to raise awareness and emphasize the need to preserve the species.

