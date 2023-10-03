UW-Madison students give back during Homecoming Blood Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many University of Wisconsin- Madison students got in the spirit of giving back Tuesday, participating in the first day of the Homecoming Blood Drive.

Students participating in the blood drive make a life-saving contribution to those in need. One hundred and twenty appointments were booked Tuesday, and the university has a goal of getting 123 people to donate per day.

Junior Santina Cullison said she’s donated before and has been receiving notifications about a blood shortage lately.

“So I thought it would kind of be important to come in, and I have the time to help out so I thought ‘why not?’”

There are appointments still available for Wednesday and Thursday, and walk-ins are also welcome.

The blood drive is happening from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5, at Gordon Dining and Event Center.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.