UW-Madison students give back during Homecoming Blood Drive

Many University of Wisconsin- Madison students got in the spirit of giving back Tuesday, participating in the first day of the Homecoming Blood Drive.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many University of Wisconsin- Madison students got in the spirit of giving back Tuesday, participating in the first day of the Homecoming Blood Drive.

Students participating in the blood drive make a life-saving contribution to those in need. One hundred and twenty appointments were booked Tuesday, and the university has a goal of getting 123 people to donate per day.

Junior Santina Cullison said she’s donated before and has been receiving notifications about a blood shortage lately.

“So I thought it would kind of be important to come in, and I have the time to help out so I thought ‘why not?’”

There are appointments still available for Wednesday and Thursday, and walk-ins are also welcome.

The blood drive is happening from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5, at Gordon Dining and Event Center.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Many University of Wisconsin- Madison students got in the spirit of giving back Tuesday,...
UW-Madison students give back during Homecoming Blood Drive
Fight involving Janesville teens trying to get into UW parties leaves man badly hurt
The 17-year-old who was arrested was booked for battery and disorderly conduct.
Fight involving Janesville teens trying to get into UW parties leaves man badly hurt
Vehicles, fence damaged by gunshots on Madison’s east side