Wisconsin soldier identified, accounted for from Korean War

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class soldier from Wisconsin was accounted for and identified after he was killed during the Korean War.

Charles A. Dickman was accounted for in June, but his family only recently received full briefing on his identification.

Dickman went missing in action after his unit was on the defensive in South Korea on July 12 1950. Due to intense fighting, his body could not be recovered then. There was no evidence that he was a prisoner of war.

A rosette will be placed next to his name on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl to indicate he has been accounted for. Dickman will be buried in Cashton, Wisconsin on Oct. 21. For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490.

