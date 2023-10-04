Baldwin announces funding for public safety in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $5 million is headed to South Central Wisconsin, with a goal of reducing recidivism in area jails.

The federal dollars are part of the 2023 government funding bill supported by U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin.

In Dane County alone, incarceration rates for Black people is more than double the national rate. Baldwin said this money will help combat that.

“Whether that’s education or employment opportunities and sticking with it to see it through,” Baldwin said. “Not just let let someone out on the street and hope they make a go of it. So there are some of these resources focused on reintegration and reentry.”

Some specific groups in South Central Wisconsin that will get some financial help because of this push include Arc Community Services Inc, Disability Rights Wisconsin Inc and End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin.

