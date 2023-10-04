Cooler Temperatures By the End of the Week

A few scattered showers today

Sunshine Thursday

More showers Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a few showers in the forecast today. Low pressure and a cold front are approaching from the west at this time. The cold front is already triggering some scattered showers over parts of Minnesota and Iowa. Those showers are expected to make their way into Wisconsin during the day today. Any precipitation will be very light and spotty and many locations won’t get any rain at all.

More mild temperatures in the forecast over the next couple of days. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

The cold front will move off to the east of here and be replaced by somewhat cooler air over the next couple days. High temperatures will still be in the 70s both today and Thursday.

Looking Ahead...

A second cold front will pushing on Friday. This front will bring another round of showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm. More importantly, the front is going to bring in much cooler air to close out the week and head into the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will be in the 50s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. At this point the weekend is looking dry with some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

