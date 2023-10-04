Cooler Temperatures By the End of the Week

Highs by Friday will only be in the 50s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • A few scattered showers today
  • Sunshine Thursday
  • More showers Friday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a few showers in the forecast today. Low pressure and a cold front are approaching from the west at this time. The cold front is already triggering some scattered showers over parts of Minnesota and Iowa. Those showers are expected to make their way into Wisconsin during the day today. Any precipitation will be very light and spotty and many locations won’t get any rain at all.

More mild temperatures in the forecast over the next couple of days.
More mild temperatures in the forecast over the next couple of days.(wmtv)
Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

The cold front will move off to the east of here and be replaced by somewhat cooler air over the next couple days. High temperatures will still be in the 70s both today and Thursday. 

Looking Ahead...

A second cold front will pushing on Friday. This front will bring another round of showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm. More importantly, the front is going to bring in much cooler air to close out the week and head into the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will be in the 50s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. At this point the weekend is looking dry with some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say
Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA
Wisconsin DNR looking for park rangers, managers

Latest News

Big temperature drop Thursday into Friday.
Showers possible Wednesday
Highs are expected to be well into the 80s
A Record High is Possible Today
Another Warm day coming up with highs expected in the middle 80s.
A Record High is Possible Today
Highs return to the mid-80s again tomorrow.
One more day of 80s