Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations

The Dane County Regional Airport announced Tuesday that they would be expanding non-stop flights to popular destinations.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
United Airlines and Delta will now have flights throughout the week to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport.

“Our airport is always on the lookout for opportunities to add new flights and in turn greater flexibility for our business and recreational travelers,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “We are pleased to offer these additional travel options, recognizing the importance of our airport in the vitality of our local economy.”

The airport has been working to grow even with the challenges facing the industry; namely, a shortage of pilots.

“As the airport serving the capital of Wisconsin, there is high demand for increased access to these important destinations for both business and leisure travelers,” Airport Director Kim Jones said.

