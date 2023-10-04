Heavy police presence in Janesville, public asked to avoid area

Janesville Police
Janesville Police(WIFR)
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is asking the public to avoid the area where it says it is conducting an active investigation.

According to Janesville Police, there is a significant police presence in the neighborhood north and west of N. Washington Drive and Memorial Drive.

The Police Dept. says there is no ongoing threat to the public, but are still asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a breaking update, and we will continue to update this story with the latest information as we learn more.

