House explodes in Rockford early Wednesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vacant Rockford home was victim to an explosion early Wednesday morning.

The blast happened just after 1 a.m. on 15th Avenue, which is on the city’s southeast side.

Rockford Fire officials say the explosion ignited a fire in the home, causing major damages. Comed.com confirms a power outage in the area.

Crews are actively working at the scene, and there are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters respond after a vacant home in Rockford, Illinois, exploded on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Rockford Fire Department)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

