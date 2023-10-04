House explodes in Rockford early Wednesday morning

By Marta Berglund
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vacant Rockford home was victim to an explosion early Wednesday morning.

The blast happened just after 1 a.m. on 15th Avenue, which is on the city’s southeast side.

Rockford Fire officials say the explosion ignited a fire in the home, causing major damages. Comed.com confirms a power outage in the area.

Crews are actively working at the scene, and there are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters respond after a vacant home in Rockford, Illinois, exploded on Wednesday, Oct. 4,...
Firefighters respond after a vacant home in Rockford, Illinois, exploded on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.(Rockford Fire Department)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say
Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA
Wisconsin DNR looking for park rangers, managers

Latest News

FILE: Generic fire photo
Reedsburg home catches on fire overnight
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Nationwide emergency alert test happening Wednesday
More mild temperatures in the forecast over the next couple of days.
Cooler Temperatures By the End of the Week
Speak Up, Speak Out releases 2022-2023 data
Office of School Safety reports more tips than ever this past year